You Could Win Rascal Flatts Tickets

Rascal Flatts is reuniting for the Life Is A Highway Tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary, and you could win tickets to see them perform live!

Complete the entry below to be entered for your opportunity to win two tickets to see Rascal Flatts in concert at the Kia Center on April 4th, 2025.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/6/24-11/3/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WDBO-AM/107.3FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Rascal Flatts live on 4/4/24 at Kia Center. ARV = $151.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-AM/FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

