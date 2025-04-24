You Could Win a Night Out for Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music! Dr. Phillips Center presents Andrea Bocelli live in concert on October 9th at Kia Center. The night will feature performances from Bocelli’s beloved repertoire along with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, you could win dinner and a show from WDBO! Enter below for your opportunity to win a $100 Marlow’s Tavern gift card and two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli in concert.

For ticket and show info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/24/25-5/9/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Kia Center on 10/9/25 and a $100 Marlow’s Tavern gift card. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-AM/107.3FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

