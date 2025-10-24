You Could See Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina and Many More in Concert for the Holidays

K923 Jingle Jam 2025

Don’t miss a night of live music with your favorite country artists - Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe, Alexandra Kay, Shane Profitt, Julia Cole, and a surprise artist to be announced soonng soon!

K92.3’s Fourth Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 7th, 2025.

Enter below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show.

Tickets are on-sale now, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/24/25-12/4/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3’s Jingle Jam at the Apopka Amphitheater on December 7th, 2025. ARV = $70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

