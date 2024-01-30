Wine Wars Competitive Wine Festival For A Good Cause





WDBO Wine Wars

WDBO invites you to Wine Wars, a competitive wine festival, at Lake Eola on March 23rd, 2024. Indulge in a spirited competition at Wine Wars, a unique wine festival where participants can savor exquisite wines, engage in lively games, and vie for exciting prizes. Immerse yourself in a blend of friendly rivalry and philanthropy, as each sip supports a local charity. Join us for a delightful evening of food, wine, and games while giving back. Cheers to a great cause! Event proceeds will benefit Key Haven Foster Homes.

For information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Wine Wars Untitled design - 1

©2024 Cox Media Group