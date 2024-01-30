Wine Wars Competitive Wine Festival For A Good Cause


WDBO Wine Wars

WDBO invites you to Wine Wars, a competitive wine festival, at Lake Eola on March 23rd, 2024. Indulge in a spirited competition at Wine Wars, a unique wine festival where participants can savor exquisite wines, engage in lively games, and vie for exciting prizes. Immerse yourself in a blend of friendly rivalry and philanthropy, as each sip supports a local charity. Join us for a delightful evening of food, wine, and games while giving back. Cheers to a great cause! Event proceeds will benefit Key Haven Foster Homes.

For information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Wine Wars Untitled design - 1

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!