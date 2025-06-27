Superman

Look up! Superman flies into theaters this summer, starring David Corenswet in the dual role of the original Super Hero and his alter ego, Clark Kent, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as intrepid journalist Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Super-Villain Lex Luthor. In this first feature from DC Studios, filmmaker James Gunn delivers his signature blend of heart, humor and of course, epic action. Don’t miss Superman, only in theaters from July 11. A Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Enter below for you opportunity to win two tickets to see Superman in theaters!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/27/25-7/10/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two fandango codes to redeem for tickets to see Superman in theaters. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-AM/107.3FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group