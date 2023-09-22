Win Tickets To See YES

YES

Grammy-award winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band YES is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on October 10th and WDBO has your way in!

Enter below (9/22-10/1) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 22nd, 2023 - October 1st, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see YES at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on October 10, 2023. ARV = $99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group