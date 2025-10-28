Win Tickets to see Violinist Augustin Hadelich Perform at the Dr. Phillips Center

Augustin Hadelich

You could win two tickets to see violinist Augustin Hadelich perform live at the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday, November 5th. Enter below for your chance to win from WDBO!

Augustin Hadelich is one of the great violinists of our time. Known for his phenomenal technique, insightful, persuasive interpretations and ravishing tone, he appears extensively on the world’s foremost concert stages. Augustin has performed with all the major American orchestras as well as the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam, Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic and many other eminent ensembles.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/27/25-11/3/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Augustin Hadeluch in concert at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on 11/5/25. ARV = $106. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

