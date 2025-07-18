Win Tickets to See Nate Bargatze at Kia Center

Nate Bargatze

Comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing his Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to Kia Center on August 16th and 17th!

Enter below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Nate Bargatze live at Kia Center on August 17th!

For show and ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/18/25-8/12/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Nate Bargatze at Kia Center on 8/17/25. ARV = $105.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-580AM/107.3FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!