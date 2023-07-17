Win Tickets To See The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys are coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on October 22nd and WDBO has your way in!

Enter below (7/17-7/31) for your opportunity to win four tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 17th, 2023 - July 30th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see The Beach Boys at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on October 22, 2023. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

