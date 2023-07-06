Win Tickets For SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular Concert Series

A Flock of Seagulls - SeaWorld Summer Spectacular

Summer Spectacular Concert Series is back at SeaWorld Orlando with A Flock of Seagulls in concert on Saturday, August 5th! Enter below (7/6-7/23) for your opportunity to win four one-day SeaWorld Orlando park tickets and a parking pass! Summer Spectacular concerts are included with Park Admission.

Keep the summer fun going from day to night with electrifying dance parties, incredible animal encounters, specialty flavors, and the amazing Ignite Fireworks and fountains spectacular you can see from all around the park. Experience your favorite attractions in a whole new light, catch live concerts and much more! Light up your summer now at SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular.

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 6th, 2023 - July 23rd, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. Odds vary. Prize: One pack (4) tickets for one day admission to SeaWorld + parking pass. ARV = $569.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

