Win tickets to SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular is back! Grab your costumes and get ready for a fun-filled Halloween celebration for the whole family, including trick-or-treating (with the purchase of a reusable bag) during this daytime event. Explore their decorated trail, meet colorful characters, and be sure to check out all of their immersive family Spooktacular Festivities including the all-new harvest maze! SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular runs select days, now through November 3rd.

Enter below (9/26-10/13) for your opportunity to win a four-pack of tickets to SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/26/24-10/13/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WDBP-AM/FM are final. One (1) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $585.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-AM/FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

