Win Tickets + Sampling Lanyards to SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival

SeaWorld Orlando Craft Beer Festival

Craft Beer Festival is back at SeaWorld Orlando and WDBO has your way in!

Enter below (8/8-8/27) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets and sampling lanyards to SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival!

Enjoy a party for beer lovers with more than 100 craft brews, wines and cocktails. Plus, savor more than 20 perfectly matched food selections and top it all off with festive entertainment & fireworks to keep the party going all day long. This is one craft beer celebration you won’t want to miss. The fun is brewing weekends Now through Labor Day and is included with park admission. Get your tickets now at SeaWorldOrlando.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/8/23-8/27/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. Up to two (2) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets + sampling lanyards and parking pass to SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival happening now through 9/4/23. ARV = $220.99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group