Win Tickets to ‘Into the Wild: Asian Lantern Festival’ at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden

Asian Lantern Festival

One of the most popular holiday traditions in Central Florida the Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild is back from November 14 through January 18 at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens! Enjoy a dazzling display of color, light and sound as you take in ALL-NEW larger-than-life lanterns around the Zoo!

You could win four tickets from WDBO. Enter below now - November 16th, 2025 for your opportunity to win!

This event will sell out, so grab tickets now to get the best rates and dates. Tickets are now on sale for Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild, presented by Publix, at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

Visit CentralFloridaZoo.org/Lanterns for more information.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/26/25-1/18/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to Asian Lantern Festival at the Central Florida Zoo 11/14/25-1/18/26. ARV = $78. For full rules,click here.Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group