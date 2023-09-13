Win Roseanne Barr Tickets

Roseanne Barr

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr is bringing her 2023 81 Million Jokes Tour to the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne on October 13th.

Enter below (9/13-10/1) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 13th, 2023 - October 1st, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Roseanne Barr at the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne on October 13, 2023. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group