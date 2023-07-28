Win Kevin James Tickets

Kevin James

Actor and comedian Kevin James is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on November 4th and WDBO has your way in for free!

Enter below (7/28-8/20) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 28th, 2023 - August 20th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Kevin James at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando on November 4, 2023. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804].

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!