Win Jay Leno Tickets

Jay Leno

Acclaimed TV late night show host and admired stand-up comedian Jay Leno will perform at The Sharon in The Villages on October 20th!

Enter below (10/4-10/15) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 4th, 2023 - October 15th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Jay Leno at The Sharon in The Villages on October 20, 2023 at 7pm. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!