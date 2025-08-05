Orlando Boat Show

The 2025 Orlando Boat Show, set for September 5-7 at the Orange County Convention Center, promises to be a spectacular event for boating enthusiasts and families. Featuring over 600 boats from 21 dealers, the show offers a unique opportunity to explore the latest in boating innovations and enjoy a range of fun activities for all ages. With kids 12 and under admitted free, this event is sure to provide unforgettable memories for the whole family.

Enter below and share with us your dream boat for your chance to win four tickets to the Orlando Boat Show! You may find your dream boat at the show.

Don’t miss out on Central Florida’s premier boating event of the year! To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/5/25-9/1/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to the 2025 Orlando Boat Show at the Orange County Convention Center September 5-7, 2025. ARV = $40. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-580AM/107.3FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

