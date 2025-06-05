Win FIFA Club World Cup Tickets Featuring LA FC and CR Flamengo

Get ready Orlando! Witness the most successful clubs from the past four seasons competing to crown the ultimate global champion.
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, a 32-team tournament, will be held in the United States from June 14 to July 13, featuring top clubs from all six confederations in a format similar to the FIFA World Cup, with teams divided into groups before entering a knockout stage.
Enter below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see LA FC take on CR Flamengo at Camping World Stadium on Tuesday, June 24th!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/5/25-6/18/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of LA FC v. CR FLAMENGO tickets at Camping World Stadium on Tuesday, June 24th, 2025. ARV = $39.12. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-AM/107.3FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
