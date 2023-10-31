Win Asian Lantern Festival Tickets

Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will transform at night into the Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild presented by Publix on select dates November 17th through January 14th!

Enter below (10/31-11/15) for your opportunity to win four tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild!

Experience the Zoo like you’ve never seen it before! See dozens of all-new, hand-constructed lantern displays illuminated by thousands of LED lights around the Zoo on a 3/4 mile path. Celebrate the art, beauty and wonder of traditional Asian lantern festivals.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/31/23-11/15/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected . Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild happening on select dates November 17th through January 14th at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens. ARV = $61. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

