Win $1,000 with WDBO’s Pays Your Bills

Pays Your Bills

Starting August 25th, you have five chances every weekday to score $1,000 with WDBO’s Pays Your Bills!

Here’s how you could win from WDBO:

· Listen to WDBO starting every weekday at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 5pm.

· We’ll announce a keyword in each contest hour.

· You’ll have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour).

· Then, you’re entered for your opportunity to win $1,000.

If you receive a call from an unfamiliar, blocked or unknown number, answer it as you may be the winner!

Download the free WDBO app at the App Store or Google Play for another way to enter WDBO’s Pays Your Bills!

Contest excludes Monday, September 1st.