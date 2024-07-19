Walk For A Cure - September 28th

American Cancer Society's Walk For A Cure

The American Cancer Society Walk For A Cure is happening at The Villages Polo Field on September 28th from 8a-11a!

The American Cancer Society Walk For A Cure brings people together to fight cancer. People from all over the country join in to walk and raise money. It’s a way to show support for those fighting cancer and to raise funds for research and help for those affected by the disease. With each step and every donation, we’re working towards a future without cancer.

For more info on how to donate or sign up, click here.

The Villages Polo Field is located at 703 N. Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, FL 32162.

