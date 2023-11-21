Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones are hitting the road in 2024 with a stop at Camping World Stadium on June 3rd, and you could score a pair of tickets from WDBO!

Just complete the entry form below now through December 3rd, 2023 for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to catch the Hackney Diamonds tour stop in Orlando! This is your chance to see the Stones from WDBO!

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, December 1st at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 21st, 2023 - December 3rd, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see The Rolling Stones 6/3/24 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

