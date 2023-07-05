Taste! Central Florida, Premier Food & Beverage Tasting Event Is Back

Taste! Central Florida

You’re invited to support Taste! Central Florida on August 18th, 2023 at the Orlando World Center Marriott! For more than three decades, Taste! Central Florida has been the region’s premier food and beverage tasting event, bringing supremely delicious experiences to our community, for our community, with a positively local flavor.

You can enjoy the region’s premier food and beverage tasting event all while raising funds for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

Purchase your tickets today here.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Click here for more information.

