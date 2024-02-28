SimplyIOA Corporate 5K

SimplyIOA Corporate 5K

The SimplyIOA Corporate 5K is back on Thursday, May 9th at Lake Eola! Businesses and non-profit organizations form teams, in person or virtually, and participate in the SimplyIOA Corporate 5k presented by Key HR for camaraderie, friendly competition and celebrating with co-workers. Proceeds are donated to the Track Shack Youth Foundation and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

Lake Eola will open at 4pm and the race begins at 6:15pm. For registration and more info, click here.

