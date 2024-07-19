Score two tickets to K92.3′s All Star Jam

K92.3's All Star Jam

We can’t wait to party with you at K92.3′s All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com. K92.3 is headed back to the Addition Financial Arena for a night of incredible country music on Sunday, August 18th, 2024 with performances by Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, Tucker Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen featuring Richie McDonald (Lonestar), Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) and Larry Stewart (Restless Heart).

Enter below (7/19-8/14) for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on-sale now. Click here to claim your seats!

Come celebrate 29 years of performances by some of the biggest artists in country music. We’ll see you at K92.3′s All Star Jam!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/19/24-8/14/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WDBO-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3′s All Star Jam on 8/18/24 at the Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

