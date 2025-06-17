Rivers & Rooflines Expo - July 26th

Rivers & Rooflines Expo

WDBO invites you to the Rivers & Rooflines Expo at the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association Headquarters on July 26th from 12p-5p.

Come out for a day of celebration, connection, and community, whether you’re looking to explore a career in real estate, make your home greener, or enjoy great food and music. Enjoy family-friendly activities, hands-on exhibits, expert-led workshops, sustainable living ideas, and more!

Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association Headquarters is located at 5421 Diplomat Cir, Orlando, FL 32810.

