Register Today for the 8th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run

CommUNITY Rainbow Run

RUN WITH PRIDE, REMEMBER WITH LOVE: 8TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY RAINBOW RUN

The 8th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run presented by Orlando Health is happening at Wadeview Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024. More than just a race, this is a celebration of our community’s resilience and love.

We run (or walk) to honor and remember the 49 angels, survivors, victims’ families and all those impacted by the June 12, 2016, Pulse tragedy. We gather to show the world that we are still #OrlandoUnited.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Orlando United Pulse Memorial, a permanent memorial honoring the victims and the spirit of our community.

Register at pulseorlando.org/rainbowrun.

