Paws for Peace Walk & Run - April 26th

Paws for Peace Walk & Run 2025

Harbor House of Central Florida’s 14th Annual Paws for Peach Walk & Run is happening at Harbor Park in Orlando on Saturday, April 26th starting at 8am!

Harbor House of Central Florida opened the Paws for Peace Kennel on our emergency shelter campus in 2012. The Paws for Peace Walk & Run raises the funds needed to support domestic violence survivors and keep their pet shelter running, which keeps pets and their owners safe.

Harbor Park is located at 4990 New Broad St, Orlando, FL 32814. For info on how to register or donate, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group