Osceola Fore! "Others" Golf Classic

Join WDBO at the first annual Osceola Fore! “Others” Golf Classic happening on March 1st at Celebration Golf Club!

Tee off to help fight hunger and provide hope to those in Osceola County! On the evening of November 6, 2023, The Salvation Army Service Unit was vandalized and set on fire. Come help us rebuild and reimagine service to “Others” in Osceola County.

The Salvation Army of Osceola Country provides caring, compassionate services to our most vulnerable population. We invite individuals, groups, and community partners to join us in bringing hope to our community. Call the center at 407-944-9968 if you are interested in volunteering, making a donation, or participating in any of their programs.

Click here for more info and to register or donate.

