Orlando Cattle Baron’s Ball - September 7th

Cattle Baron's Ball

The American Cancer Society’s 25th Anniversary of the Orlando Cattle Baron’s Ball promises to be a toe-tapping, knee-slapping good time as you give back to our community and the American Cancer Society. Held at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek from 6pm-11pm, this one-of-a-kind evening features fabulous food, delicious drinks, fun dancing with the Ben Allen Band, a spectacular live and silent auction, games, and much more. With your support, the American Cancer Society saves lives by helping people stay well and get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back against cancer.

The American Cancer Society is working to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. We are the largest private, not-for-profit funder of cancer research in the United States, investing more than $4 billion since 1946. Thanks in part to our contributions, more than 1.5 million lives have been saved in the US in the past two decades. Now, that is a reason to celebrate!

For ticket and donation info, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group