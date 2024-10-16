Mount Dora Craft Fair 2024

Held on the streets of historic downtown Mount Dora, FL, 230 W. 4th Ave Mount Dora, FL 32757

The downtown streets come alive with more than 350 of the best exhibitors in the country ready to show and sell their fine art and fun crafts at this annual event. Festival food, music, beer, wine, cocktails and some special guest appearances will round out the event. Entertainers/Buskers may apply for approval at no charge.

Ranked consistently in the TOP 5 by Sunshine Artist Magazine in their annual ranking of the Best 200 Classic/Contemporary Craft Festivals in America in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The Mount Dora Craft Festival was also proud to earn the #1 spot in their 50th anniversary special ranking edition of ALL TIME FAVORITE Events published in 2021.

Get all the details at www.MountDoraCraftFair.com

