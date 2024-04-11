Join WDBO at the Certified Financial Group Shredding Event in Altamonte Springs

Certified Financial Group Shredding Event

Join WDBO at Certified Financial Group’s Free Shredding Event on Saturday, April 20th from 9am to noon! Bring up to two boxes/bags per person with paper documents only for secure shredding. You can also enjoy a live broadcast of “On The Money” from 9am-11am. Certified Financial Group is located at 1111 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.

Example items to shred:

  • Receipts not used for warranties, taxes, or insurance
  • Paycheck stubs: Once you get your W-2, you can toss them
  • Phone bills not needed for taxes
  • ATM receipts
  • Grocery receipts.

