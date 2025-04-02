Join WDBO for the 36th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park at Lake Eola

Spring Fiesta in the Park 2025

Join WDBO this weekend for one of Central Florida’s longest-running traditions returns to celebrate 36 years! Spring Fiesta in the Park takes over Lake Eola Park on April 5th and 6th! Stop by the WDBO booth to enter for your opportunity to win two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli in concert!

Plus, WDBO’s Ask the Experts programs will broadcast live on location on Saturday, April 5th (near Robinson & Eola).

8a-9a: In The House

9a-11a: Florida Homes and Gardens

11a-12p: Olsen on Law

12p-1p: Loveland Report

2p-3p: Tech Talk

3p-5p: Master Mechanic

Browse over 200 artist, crafter, vendor, and food booths around the park while you take in the beauty of the season at the heart of downtown Orlando. Enjoy live entertainment all weekend long on the amphitheater stage, and be sure to bring the kids to check out the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone!

The event runs 10am - 5pm both days. For more details, click here.

Admission to Spring Fiesta in the Park is absolutely free!

And yes, we’re pet friendly!

