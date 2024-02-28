Join Scott Anez This Saturday at Toole’s Ace Hardware in Winter Garden

Toole's Ace Hardware

Join Scott Anez and the WDBO team this Saturday for the grand opening of Toole’s Ace Hardware in Winter Garden from 11a-2p! Stop by the WDBO table and enter to win prizes including a $50 Toole’s Ace Hardware gift card!

On Saturday only, customers can receive a free 5-gallon Ace bucket (while supplies last) and get 20% off almost everything that fits in the bucket. Join us for giveaways, vendor demonstrations, and free food samples (while supplies last) from Weber, Traeger, Recteq, Gozney, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and more!

Toole’s Ace Hardware is located at 5175 Hamlin Groves Tr, Winter Garden, FL 34787.

©2024 Cox Media Group