Honor Flight Central Florida Hub Mission #36 Spring Flight: 4/25

Honor Flight

The planes are flying again as Honor Flight Central Florida is honoring 60 Veterans by taking them to Washington D.C to honor them for their service. Veterans on the flight include men and women from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam Era. This special flight will include one World War II veteran among those being honored.

The public is invited to welcome these special honorees home at Sanford Orlando International Airport when they land around 10:00 PM on Allegiant Airline flight #4901. Grab your family and friends, bring your signs and your flags, these heroes deserve our time and gratitude.

About Honor Flight Central Florida:

Honor Flight Central Florida serves Veterans in our community by flying them to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials a grateful nation has built in their honor at no charge to the veteran. Guardian donors accompany veterans on this one-day trip at their own expense. This covers the cost of the Honor Flight related expenses and provides them with the privilege of accompanying one of our hometown heroes for the day at the national mall.

Click here for more information, or contact Joetta Raylots at (407-948 7788) or Joetta.Raylots@cmg.com

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