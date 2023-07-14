Fireworks at the Fountain | Lake Eola Park

Fireworks at the Fountain

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites you to the 46th annual Fireworks at the Fountain on Tuesday, July 4th at Lake Eola Park!

From 4 to 10 p.m., enjoy live entertainment, family friendly fun, and food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors.

At 9:10 p.m., the sky will illuminate with a spectacular fireworks finale, set to a live patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band.

Event Rules and Regulations

You may not stake anything into the ground (umbrellas, tents, etc.)

No outside alcohol (outside food and non-alcoholic beverages OK)

No personal fireworks

No unauthorized vending or soliciting

Weapons of any kind are not permitted

Click here for Park rules and other prohibited items

You may bring:

Coolers (no outside alcohol permitted)

Umbrellas (do not stake anything into the park grass)

Chairs and picnic blankets/beach towels

Leashed, well-behaved pets

CLICK HERE for more info and a road closure map.

Fireworks at the Fountain





©2023 Cox Media Group