Find Out How You Can Make Wishes Come True

It’s time to change a life with WDBO’s 6th Annual Wish-A-Thon in support of Make-A-Wish!
Join WDBO & Make-A-Wish on Friday, August 23rd, 2024 at the clock tower at Winter Garden Village from 5am-1pm. Stop by to make a donation, and begin making dreams come true for children in Central Florida. Plus, you can meet WDBO’s Scott Anez as he broadcasts live from 5am-9am.
Each dollar counts and every wish matters, so we have more ways to make it easy for you to donate at any time!
- Text “Wishes24″ to 443-21
- Call 888-874-9474 to donate
- Visit http://site.wish.org/goto/Wish-A-Thon to donate
Or, we hope to see you on August 23rd!
Here is more info:
Where: Winter Garden Village - 3041 Daniels Road, Winter Garden 34787
Clock Tower is located across from Bonefish Grill.
When: Friday, August 23rd 5am - 1pm.
On-site donations: Credit card & cash accepted.
