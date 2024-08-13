Find Out How You Can Make Wishes Come True

Wish-a-Thon

It’s time to change a life with WDBO’s 6th Annual Wish-A-Thon in support of Make-A-Wish!

Join WDBO & Make-A-Wish on Friday, August 23rd, 2024 at the clock tower at Winter Garden Village from 5am-1pm. Stop by to make a donation, and begin making dreams come true for children in Central Florida. Plus, you can meet WDBO’s Scott Anez as he broadcasts live from 5am-9am.

Each dollar counts and every wish matters, so we have more ways to make it easy for you to donate at any time!

Or, we hope to see you on August 23rd!

Here is more info:

Where: Winter Garden Village - 3041 Daniels Road, Winter Garden 34787

Clock Tower is located across from Bonefish Grill.

When: Friday, August 23rd 5am - 1pm.

On-site donations: Credit card & cash accepted.

Winter Garden Village

