Enter Here To Win Molly Hatchet Tickets

The intimate Mount Dora Music Hall welcomes southern rock legends Molly Hatchet celebrating their 45th anniversary and playing all their hits on May 3rd.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/6/24-4/28/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above to win. One (1) winner will be selected . Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Molly Hatchet at the Mount Dora Music Hall on May 3, 2024. ARV = $39. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

