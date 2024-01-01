Enter Here To Win Mecum Auctions Tickets

Mecum Auctions

Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction, returns to Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee January 2nd - 14th featuring over 4,000 muscle cars, corvettes, customs and more!

Enter below (1/1-1/7) for your opportunity to win two tickets to Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. January 1st, 2024 - January 7th, 2024. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Mecum Auctions at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

