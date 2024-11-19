Enter Here for a Chance to Win Tickets

K92.3's Jingle Jam

Don’t miss a night of live music with Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Warren Zeiders, Bryan Martin, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Stell, Drew Baldridge and Meghan Patrick performing live on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at the Apopka Amphitheater for K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin!

Enter below (11/19-12/5) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

Can’t wait to win? Then, CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today.

VJ7XW5JW6NFGTJ3SBUJH5L2SCQ
MUBCOWU53RDGRCVAQWZ3TKKDWU
UGOMDKWK3FB5LEADT75DFAKSVA TNALZ6H7I5GFBJVGGMMLCD6FEI
G6V3W33FRZJTL6QKCP5WIXGU3Y NZGB2A5PF5FVJECCUN5CNN2ZU4
JQSM2GOIHNELXJDPRQV5FE4O6M THAEATFVPRDDVOEXHYEMFTZFAY
CA2IPXLRWFDQBDPJI5IIHJ3THU WRA324LNBJF3XBSBTY32GN5JUI
Bangtail blank

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/19/24-12/5/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WDBO-AM/107.3FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam at Apopka Amphitheater on 12/8/24. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-AM/107.3FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!