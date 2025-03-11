Duck Race 2025 at Island H2O Water Park - May 3rd

Duck Race 2025

Bring your flock to help others get their ducks in a row at Pathway Home’s Duck Race at Island H2O Water Park on Saturday, May 3rd at 9am. The Duck Race is a fundraising event where rubber ducks flood the lazy river in honor of the community we serve.

Shake those tail feathers and mark your calendars for a family-friendly festival that promises to be everything it’s quacked up to be! Enjoy festival-like entertainment, great food, a day at Island H20, and the chance to win awesome prizes! Proceeds help our local homeless community by providing mental health and housing services.

