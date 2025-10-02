Details Here On How You Can Donate For ‘Tower Of Toys’

Tower of Toys

Slater returns to the top of the clock tower at Winter Garden Village for K92.3’s Tower of Toys! Central Florida, you’ve donated 100,000+ toys over the past seven years, and we’re ready to collect more for kids that need it the most this holiday season!

On Thursday, December 12th at 5pm, Slater will climb back up to the tippity top of the iconic clock tower to broadcast live until we have a semi-truck full of toys! You can swing by to drop off new and unwrapped toys for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida and Nathanial’s Hope. The clock tower is located in the center of the round-about near Paradise Grills and Bonefish Grill.

While there, visit the K Crew to enter for your chance to win four tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration.

If you can’t make it to the tower, you can click here to make a monetary donation for Nathaniel’s Hope or click here to give to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida.

Happy Holidays from K92.3!

