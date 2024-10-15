Costume contests, ‘Hocus Pocus’ & more

Eolaween

Looking for a spooktacular evening of family-friendly fun? Get ready for Eolaween at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, October 26, from 4pm to 7:30pm.

Eolaween promises a bewitching time with a lineup of exciting activities, including games, a DJ, trick or treating and craft station and more. Don’t miss the Halloween movie feature, “Hocus Pocus,” once darkness falls. So, gather your goblins, witches, and ghouls, and come to Lake Eola for a hauntingly good time at Eolaween.

