Appetite for the Arches - 8/15/25

Appetite for the Arches

The ultimate foodie night is back! Appetite for the Arches presented by and Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida is happening August 15, 2025 from 7p-10p at the World Marriott Center!

This premier chef tasting event brings together Central Florida’s top chefs for an exclusive dining experience like no other. Each dish is uniquely crafted using McDonald’s ingredients, transforming familiar flavors into gourmet masterpieces.

Top chefs will put their creativity to the test by making dishes using McDonald’s ingredients. Each chef makes one dish, and guests can enjoy the free-flowing event with unlimited tastings, an open bar, entertainment, a silent auction, and more.

Participating restaurants this year include Pizza Bruno, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, Morimoto Asia, Millenia Catering, The Edison, The Monroe, The Pass Kitchen, Caribe Royal Orlando, Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails, The Drake, The Ravenous Pig., and Tamale Co.!

Visit OneCause.com to purchase tickets.

