American Lung Association Presents The Fight for Air Climb Orlando - March 7th - Clone

Fight for Air Climb

Orlando’s only stair-climbing event supporting clean air and lung health is happening Saturday, March 7th, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Fight For Air Climb Orlando, presented by Eddie Fisher Wealth Strategies of Raymond James, takes place at the City National Bank Tower, featuring 25 floors from ground level to the top.

Climb as an individual or as part of a team and help raise funds for lifesaving research, education, and advocacy through the American Lung Association.

Space on the stairs is limited, so save your spot and register today!

