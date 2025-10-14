54th Annual Fall Fiesta at Lake Eola Park on November 1st & 2nd

Fall Fiesta

Join us as we celebrate 54 years as one of Central Florida’s longest-running traditions with Fall Fiesta in the Park, presented by the City of Orlando and Cox Media Group!

Bring the family and take in the beauty of the season at the heart of downtown Orlando as you stroll around Lake Eola while browsing hundreds of unique artist and crafter booths, food vendors, the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone and live entertainment on the amphitheater stage.

In 2024, Fall Fiesta in the Park was ranked #14 in the Top 200 Arts and Craft Festivals in the country by Sunshine Artist Magazine!

As always, admission to Fall Fiesta is FREE!

54th Annual Fall Fiesta

