52nd Annual Fall Fiesta in the Park

Fall Fiesta in the Park

Central Florida’s longest-running tradition returns for its 52nd year!

Make plans to join us for Fall Fiesta in the Park November 4th and 5th at Lake Eola Park.

Located in the heart of downtown Orlando, Fall Fiesta in the Park returns to showcase the beauty of the fall season at Lake Eola while highlighting unique and exclusive artwork.

Mingle with artists and crafters from around the country as they line the streets around the park, savor the flavors from a variety of food vendors, enjoy live entertainment for the whole family, and swing by the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone.

Get details: fiestainthepark.com





