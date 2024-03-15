35th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park

Spring Fiesta in the Park 2024

One of Central Florida’s longest-running traditions returns to celebrate 35 years! Spring Fiesta in the Park takes over Lake Eola Park April 6th and 7th!

Browse over 200 artist, crafter, vendor, and food booths around the park! Enjoy a cold refreshment in the beer garden, plus take in live music all weekend long at the Amphitheater. For the kids, be sure to check out the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone!

For more details, click here. The event runs 9am - 5pm both days. See you there... and yes, we’re pet friendly!

