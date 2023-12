Susan G Komen

WDBO invites you to participate in the 2024 Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 at Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte. Click here to make a donation or register to participate in the walk. Your fundraising will help save lives every day through research, care, community support and advocacy.

Saturday, March 2nd, 2024

7:30am Event Site Opens

9:30 a.m. Opening Ceremonies

11:30 a.m. Event Ends

We hope to see you at the walk!

