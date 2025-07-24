15th Annual Back to School Expo @ Altamonte Mall on Saturday, August 9th

The 15th Annual Back to School Expo at the Altamonte Mall on Saturday, August 9th from 11a-4p.
A Free Family Event. Your One-Stop for All Things Back to School!
The Back to School Expo is an exclusive opportunity for parents, teachers and others to connect face-to-face with education, health and family focused organizations and companies. It’s also Florida’s tax-free school shopping weekend. Get your family school-ready with great savings!
Prizes, Discounts and Giveaways!!
Exhibitors include:
Central Florida Zoo
Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Orlando
The Orlando Magic
Seminole County Public Schools
Wonder Works
Fun Spot
Florida Virtual Schools
Urban Air
Kennedy Space Center
Subaru
AND MANY MORE!
